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Home / Patiala / Police conduct anti-drug search drive at 19 hotspots in Patiala

Police conduct anti-drug search drive at 19 hotspots in Patiala

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:57 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Patiala police during a search operation in Patiala on Friday.
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As part of the Punjab Government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign against drugs, Patiala Police, in coordination with the civil administration, conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) at 19 identified drug hotspots across the district on Saturday. The operation targeted drug traffickers and anti-social elements. During the drive, 28 cases were registered under the NDPS Act, 31 persons were arrested and various narcotic substances were recovered.

The operation was conducted in compliance with the directions issued by the Special Director General of Police, Law and Order, Punjab, and Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Patiala Range. Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal and Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans personally led the operation. Police teams, supported by a substantial police force, conducted searches at identified drug hotspots in Ablowal and Bharat Nagar in Patiala. In addition, search operations were carried out at 18 other hotspots across various sub-divisions of the district by deploying separate police teams.

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Deputy Commissioner said the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, launched by the Punjab Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, aims to curb drug trafficking and ensure legal action against those involved in the narcotics trade.

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SSP Hans said the operation resulted in the recovery of 46 grams of heroin, 53 grams of narcotic powder, 160 intoxicant tablets and 30 grams of sulfa. He reiterated that such search operations would continue regularly to eliminate drugs from the district.

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