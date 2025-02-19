Police crack kidnapping case, arrest two in Patiala

The police cracked the kidnapping case of a six-month-old child within few hours and arrested two abductors. According to the police, the accused had planned to give abducted child to their daughter, as she had been childless for the past 10 years. SSP Dr Nanak Singh said on February 17, Jungli, a homeless living on the footpath near Barandari, Sheran Wala Gate, reported the incident at the Lahori Gate police station.

He said on the night of February 15, he had dinner with his wife and children before sleeping on the footpath. Around 2 am, when he woke up, he found that his youngest son was missing.

Soon he reported the matter to the police. Special police teams were dispatched to search for the abducted child. Within a few hours, the teams analysed CCTV footage and interrogated suspicious individuals. Following leads, the police tracked abductors to backside of Veer Haqiqat Rai School, near railway station. The abductors, identified as Bittu of the slum area near Dana Mandi, Sirhind Road, and Pappu, also a slumdweller near a fuel station on Bhadson Road, Jassowal village, were arrested. Kidnapped child was recovered safely.