DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Patiala / Police crack kidnapping case, arrest two in Patiala

Police crack kidnapping case, arrest two in Patiala

The police cracked the kidnapping case of a six-month-old child within few hours and arrested two abductors. According to the police, the accused had planned to give abducted child to their daughter, as she had been childless for the past...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:15 AM Feb 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The police cracked the kidnapping case of a six-month-old child within few hours and arrested two abductors. According to the police, the accused had planned to give abducted child to their daughter, as she had been childless for the past 10 years. SSP Dr Nanak Singh said on February 17, Jungli, a homeless living on the footpath near Barandari, Sheran Wala Gate, reported the incident at the Lahori Gate police station.

He said on the night of February 15, he had dinner with his wife and children before sleeping on the footpath. Around 2 am, when he woke up, he found that his youngest son was missing.

Soon he reported the matter to the police. Special police teams were dispatched to search for the abducted child. Within a few hours, the teams analysed CCTV footage and interrogated suspicious individuals. Following leads, the police tracked abductors to backside of Veer Haqiqat Rai School, near railway station. The abductors, identified as Bittu of the slum area near Dana Mandi, Sirhind Road, and Pappu, also a slumdweller near a fuel station on Bhadson Road, Jassowal village, were arrested. Kidnapped child was recovered safely.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper