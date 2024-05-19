Police DAV School holds investiture ceremony

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 18

An investiture ceremony was organised at the Police DAV Public School. The school chairman, ADGP Security SS Srivastava, and manager, Dr Rashmi Vij, were the chief guest and the guest of honour, respectively.

The principal, Savita Dhankhar, welcomed the guests. Sahil from Class 12 was adorned as the head boy, and Mansi from Class 12 was decorated as the head girl of the school. Anmoldeep Kaur and Sahibdeep Singh from Class 11 became the school prefects. Bhavjot Singh from Class 12 got the responsibility of discipline incharge; Chandeep Singh became the sports captain and Akashdeep became the cleanliness captain.

House captains and vice-captains were also selected and adorned during the event. Sehaj and Manjot for Jasmine House; Palak and Anshul for Pansy House; Kiranjot and Gurpavit for Tulip House; and Reena and Bhupinder for Zinnia House. The selected vice-captains were Suhani and Adarsh Deep for Jasmine House, Manpreet and Gurshant for Pansy House, Palak and Prabhsimran for Tulip House and Rupali and Ayush for Zinnia House.

All the office-bearers took the oath of office today. The head boy and the head girl delivered speeches of gratitude for getting the opportunity to contribute their bit to the school’s progress. The principal, Savita Dhankhar, congratulated the office-bearers and urged students to scale greater heights.

