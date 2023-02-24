Police Dept will help propagate Punjabi, says SSP

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 23

The Patiala Media Club along with the Maat Bhasha Jagrukta Manch organised a programme in view of the recently celebrated International Mother Language Day on Wednesday.

SSP Varun Sharma during the programmee said the Patiala police will help propagate Punjabi language.

The SSP said the Police Department had initiated a number of projects for the proliferation of the language. “We have changed the names of the police posts and police stations from English to Punjabi. We have also changed the name plates of all 2,500 employees of the department to Punjabi.

The SSP in presence of representatives of the Nabha Power Limited inaugurated a 5-kW solar power plant on the club premises.

A Punjabi University professor Dr CP Kamboj was also honoured by the Maat Bhasha Jagrukta Manch for his contribution to the language on the occasion.