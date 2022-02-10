Police find unclaimed bag with 10 pistols near Banur

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 9

A few days ahead of the coming Assembly elections in the state, the district police today found 10 pistols. In another case, they seized 22,200 narcotic tablets from a man.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mehtab Singh said at a press conference they had set up a naka at Buta Singhwala village. During checking of vehicles, they found an unclaimed bag containing weapons. “We found 10 pistols from an unclaimed bag, nine 315 bore and one 32 bore,” said Mehtab Singh.

The SP said they had registered a case at the Banur police station under the relevant sections of the Arms Act. They were investigating where the bag and the weapons came from.

In another case, the police arrested a man, identified as Himanshu Chopra, and seized 22,200 narcotic tablets from his possession during checking at a naka near Jalalpur village.