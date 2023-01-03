Police make efforts to eradicate drug menace

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 2

The Punjab Government has launched a special campaign under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to make the state drug-free. The police, led by DGP Gaurav Yadav, are making all efforts not only to eradicate the drug menace but to bring the addicts to de-addiction centres for treatment.

While addressing the media at drug de-addiction centre at Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital today, SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal said the aim of the campaign cannot be achieved without people’s cooperation.

The police, led by SSP, visited a drug de-addiction centre on the eve of New Year and interacted with the addicts admitted there for treatment. The officials assured the addicts all types of help in rehabilitating them and urged them to convince fellow addicts to come forward for treatment.

The SSP said the menace has ruined the lives of the youngsters and it is high time drugs forever to save the succeeding generations from complete devastation. She said the nation’s future is also at stake as the youth of today are to steer the destiny of the country. The de-addiction centres have an important role to make Punjab drug-free, so the drug addicts should be encouraged to approach de-addiction centres for treatment, she said.

The SSP called upon the society’s elected representatives, NGOs and religious and social activists to come forward to help the government in eradicating the menace by bringing the addicts to de-addiction centres opened by the government.

Dr Sanpreet, an expert at the de-addiction centre, said there are 18 Opioid Agonist Treatment clinics in Fatehgarh Sahib, where the drug addicts are treated in the OPDs and are given medicines.