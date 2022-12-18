Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 18

The Patiala police nabbed a gangster linked with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and seized four pistols and a revolver along with cartridges from his possession.

SSP Varun Sharma said the police nabbed Rahul Singh, 19, a resident of Badau in Uttar Pradesh, from Patiala-Rajpura bypass road.

He said Rahul is associated with gangsters Deepak alias Deepu Banur and Naveen alias Kala Pega, both lodged in jail for murder. Gangster Deepak is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and is in Patiala jail while Naveen is in Kurukshetra jail.

The SSP said, "Rahul met Deepak and Naveen in 2021 when he was lodged in Hoshiarpur jail for possession of illicit drugs. He started smuggling weapons after his release. Prima facie he is associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The police got a tip-off of him smuggling weapons and nabbed him from Patiala-Rajpura bypass road.”

The police have registered a case at Sanour police station under various sections of the Arms Act.

#Lawrence Bishnoi #Punjab gangsters #Rajpura