Police officer seeks anticipatory bail in Army officer assault case, claims false implication

Alleging apparent misuse of law and state machinery, police officer Ronnie Singh today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking anticipatory bail in the Army officer assault matter. The petition will come up for hearing before Justice Harpreet Singh Brar’s bench on April 2.

Describing himself as “a dedicated police officer with an unblemished service record”, the petitioner claimed falsely implication in the matter. Narrating the sequence of events, the petitioner submitted that he, along with a police team, conducted a raid near Rajindra Hospital in Patiala following secret intelligence regarding a wanted drug trafficker.

“During this operation, he encountered individuals consuming alcohol in public and obstructing hospital access. Upon being politely asked to clear the passage, these individuals, including Colonel Pushpinder Bath and his son, reacted aggressively, assaulted the petitioner, and created public nuisance,” he alleged.

He added the incident, captured on CCTV and corroborated by medical and eyewitness reports, resulted in a counter-FIR against the aggressors. Subsequently, a misleading social media campaign was launched, distorting facts and attempting to malign the petitioner’s reputation, even misrepresenting his goodwill apology as an admission of guilt,” his counsel added.