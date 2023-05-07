Police pensioners discuss demands

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 6

The Punjab Police Pensioners Welfare Association held its meeting under the chairmanship of Shamsher Singh here today.

The pensioners lashed out at the state government for not conceding to their genuine demands.

Samsher Singh said Rs 200 per month was collected from employees in the name of development and it should be stopped immediately.

He demanded that the government should pay all pensioners the arrears of DA instalments and reimburse medical bills at the earliest. He said they should get medical allowance of Rs 2,000 per month.