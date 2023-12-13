Police probe to break drug supply in Patiala district

Patiala, December 12
The recovery of 12 kg of opium in separate cases over the past few months points to a network of drug suppliers and peddlers, say police officials. The police have ordered a probe to break the drug supply chain in and around the district.
An official said, “Recent arrests in cases related to opium smuggling point towards a nexus, and we feel that the trade could be linked to a single origin. We need to identify the opium dealers who are pushing the contraband into the district.”
Yesterday, the police arrested three women and one man in two cases and recovered 6.2 kg of opium from them. In October, a Rajpura police team had arrested Vinaysheel Joshi and recovered 2.6 kg of opium from him. In September, a team from the Nabha police arrested two persons, including a former panchayat secretary, for allegedly smuggling 3.5 kg of opium. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the duo.
