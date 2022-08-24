Police resort to mild lathicharge on protesting jobless linemen

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 23

Members of the Unemployed Linemen Union today blocked the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) headquarters here, demanding its management to fulfil the promise of giving priority to them in jobs made to them before the Assembly elections.

Union members crossed the PSPCL gates demanding that they be given “priority in the new recruitment”. The police had to use a mild lathi charge to disperse the protesters who were “adamant on continuing with their protest”. The protest led to major traffic snarls.

“We requested them to lift the dharna after the management assured to consider their demands. However, they refused to budge and continued with their protest following which we had to use mild force to drive them out,” said cops on duty at the PSPCL gates.

Union members reiterated that all promises made by the state government had fallen flat and they were left with no other option but to intensify their struggle against the adamant attitude of the government.