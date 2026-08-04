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Home / Patiala / Police search court complex in Patiala after bomb threat e-mail

Police search court complex in Patiala after bomb threat e-mail

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:18 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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The police inspect the Patiala District Court Complex. RAJESH SACHAR
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The police searched the District and Sessions Court complex in Patiala following a bomb threat email on Monday.

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Following the alert, police and security agencies, bomb squads and dog squads arrived at the court complex. The security agencies conducted a thorough check of the premises. “Movement of visitors was restricted and no one was allowed to enter the judicial court complexes of Patiala Sessions Division till 3 pm today, affecting court work,” said a police official.

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Till filing of this report, the police team did not find any objectionable or explosive material from the complex. However, combing and search operation continued till later afternoon and entry for visitors was allowed on late afternoon after the police completed the search of the whole complex.

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“Our teams have carried out a detailed search at the court complex and special teams were also deployed,” said DSP (city) Sanjiv Singla.

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