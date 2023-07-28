Police suspect hand of person known to victim

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, July 27

A day after the double murder of a woman and her son, the police have detained a few suspects, including friends of the victim, and are close to crack the case.

The woman and her son were done to death with sharp weapons at their house in Shahid Udham Singh Nagar on the Sirhind road last afternoon.

Friend under scanner “The role of a close friend of the victim is under scanner and he is being grilled. He has a criminal background and also faces an NDPS-related case. He has failed to give credible information about his whereabouts at the time of the crime,” said sources.

The police have picked up a few suspects who were known to the victim Harvinder Jaggi (26). One of them was having a grudge against him for the sale of a car.

Police sources confirmed they had picked up a few suspects who were known to the victim Harvinder Jaggi (26). One of them was having a grudge against him for the sale of a car. “The suspects are being grilled based on the technical inputs,” they said.

Harvinder and his mother, Jasvir Kaur (53), were found in a pool of blood in the bathroom. There were blood stains in the bedroom as well. Their throats were slit with a sharp weapon.

After the relatives and neighbours informed the police about the murders yesterday, a case was registered against unidentified persons. The police had said that the gate was bolted from inside and the killers might have fled the spot from the terrace or by scaling the boundary wall.

“Both victims were found in a pool of blood with their throats slit and some cuts on their arms and hands. The place was not ransacked, which rules out any robbery attempt,” said a cop investigating the matter.

The sources said, “The role of a close friend of the victim is under scanner and he is being grilled. He has a criminal background and also faces an NDPS-related case.”

“He seems to be a drug addict. Though he is being grilled, he has failed to give credible information about his whereabouts at the time of the crime,” they said, adding that he was also in touch with many anti-social elements and remains a prime suspect.

“We have specific leads and based on credible technical evidence, we will solve this case. As of now, I cannot say much as our investigations are at a crucial stage,” said SSP Varun Sharma.