Political posters, banners deface public properties in Patiala ahead of MC polls

With polling in 30 wards of the Municipal Corporation, Patiala, scheduled to be held in November in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions, and the next Punjab Assembly elections also drawing closer, political parties and prospective candidates have stepped up their campaigning, turning public spaces across the royal city into a virtual advertising ground.

The leaders and workers of all major political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress, the BJP, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and others, have launched an aggressive publicity campaign by putting up banners and pasting posters at various locations. The walls of many government buildings, electricity poles, road crossings, flyovers, various chowks and other public properties have become easy targets for political publicity material.

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Despite designated advertising spaces being available in the city, political parties and their leaders are increasingly using public properties to display their posters and banners to attract voters. The unauthorised publicity material has not only raised questions over compliance with civic regulations but has also adversely affected the aesthetic appearance of the historic city.

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The situation has drawn criticism from residents, who have questioned the apparent failure of the civic authorities concerned to prevent such violations of the Punjab Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1997. The Municipal Corporation authorities have so far failed to check the widespread defacement of public spaces, with political publicity material continuing to appear at prominent locations.

The residents of several localities have also complained that political parties and their leaders are targeting private properties, including boundary walls, and pasting posters or putting up banners without seeking permission from their owners.

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“This is not a good practice adopted by political parties. They should respect people’s private property instead of using it for their publicity without permission,” said Navdeep Singh, a resident of the Jujhar Nagar area.

When contacted, the Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal told The Tribune that notices would be issued to all those found responsible for defacing public properties. The civic body would direct violators to remove unauthorised posters and banners, she said.

She further said if the parties concerned or individuals failed to comply with notices, legal action would be initiated against them under the Punjab Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1997.

The Commissioner said putting up posters on government signboards, particularly along main roads and at traffic intersections, not only damages the city’s aesthetic appeal but also hides important information, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists.

“Individuals, organisations and commercial establishments wishing to advertise must obtain prior permission from the Municipal Corporation and deposit the prescribed government fee for using designated advertising sites,” she added.