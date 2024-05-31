Polling day arrangements complete in Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 30

The District Administration has completed all the necessary arrangements for the safety and convenience of the voters, said the District Election Officer, Parneet Shergill, today. She said 1,820 polling stations have been set up for the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency, and 15,52,567 voters would cast their vote. She said 7,280 officers and employees would be on duty on the polling day. The DEO said waiting areas have also been set up at the booths in view of the scorching heat.

