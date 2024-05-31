Polling day arrangements complete in Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 30
The District Administration has completed all the necessary arrangements for the safety and convenience of the voters, said the District Election Officer, Parneet Shergill, today. She said 1,820 polling stations have been set up for the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency, and 15,52,567 voters would cast their vote. She said 7,280 officers and employees would be on duty on the polling day. The DEO said waiting areas have also been set up at the booths in view of the scorching heat.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony
The Biden Harris Campaign says no one is above the law while...
Lok Sabha poll din ends; Modi, Priyanka, Rahul make final push in region
Punjab, Himachal, Chandigarh among 7 states, UT to go to pol...
Major Radhika Sen’s service is true credit to United Nations as a whole: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Guterres thanks Major Sen and all peacekeepers for their ser...
22 killed, 64 hurt in Akhnoor bus mishap
Was carrying devotees to Shivkhori