Post V-C controversy, Punjab Health Minister Jouramajra resumes visits to hospitals

Karam Prakash
Patiala, September 12
Following the controversy with the former vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences during his visit in July, Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra resumed his visits to hospitals after nearly a month.
Initially, he would make surprise visits to three to four health centres in a day. However, following the controversy, the minister skipped visiting hospitals even in his home district Patiala despite repeated complaints from patients.
After keeping a low profile and avoiding media for a month, Jouramajra on Sunday visited the civil hospitals in Mansa, Budhlada and other places in the state.
According to sources, his frequent hospital visits had improved cleanliness at many health centres.
“Sans surprise visits to hospitals, he (minister) will never be able to assess the ground realities which need a complete overhaul. Despite the new government’s promises to bring in a change, it is not visible on the ground,” said a senior doctor at Patiala's Rajindra Hospital.
When asked about the moratorium on the visits, Jouramajra said, “I was busy with administrative work in Chandigarh. However, I have resumed the surprise visits to hospitals with a view to providing better facilities to people.”
