Postal dept raises financial awareness among residents

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 9

The Department of Posts has been organising regular camps to create financial awareness among people.

Prabhat Goyal, Superintendent Post Office, Patiala division, said “The Department of Posts has pledged to empower women under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign by creating financial awareness and financial inclusion among them. Various camps were organised at different locations in Patiala and around 12,000 people were made aware of the different financial schemes with the help of Anganwadi supervisors and workers.”

The Department of Posts through the Patiala postal division, in collaboration with the Department of Social Security and Women & Child Development, organised a mega camp at the Head Post Office, Patiala, to generate financial literacy among women at grassroots level here today.

During the camp, the department recognised the outstanding contribution of Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), Anganwadi supervisors and Anganwadi workers.

Prabhat Goyal honoured Komalpreet Kaur, CDPO, Patiala (Urban), and Supreet Kaur, CDPO, Patiala (Rural).

Anganwadi supervisors and workers were also appreciated for their work in the financial awareness campaign for women and children.