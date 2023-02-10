Postal dept raises financial awareness among residents

Patiala, February 9
The Department of Posts has been organising regular camps to create financial awareness among people.
Prabhat Goyal, Superintendent Post Office, Patiala division, said “The Department of Posts has pledged to empower women under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign by creating financial awareness and financial inclusion among them. Various camps were organised at different locations in Patiala and around 12,000 people were made aware of the different financial schemes with the help of Anganwadi supervisors and workers.”
Pledge to empower women
The Department of Posts has pledged to empower women under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign by creating financial awareness and financial inclusion among them. Various camps were organised and around 12,000 people were made aware of different financial schemes. —Prabhat Goyal, Superintendent Post Office, Patiala Division
The Department of Posts through the Patiala postal division, in collaboration with the Department of Social Security and Women & Child Development, organised a mega camp at the Head Post Office, Patiala, to generate financial literacy among women at grassroots level here today.
During the camp, the department recognised the outstanding contribution of Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), Anganwadi supervisors and Anganwadi workers.
Prabhat Goyal honoured Komalpreet Kaur, CDPO, Patiala (Urban), and Supreet Kaur, CDPO, Patiala (Rural).
Anganwadi supervisors and workers were also appreciated for their work in the financial awareness campaign for women and children.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...