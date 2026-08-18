Power Engineers’ Federation seeks reforms without privatisation

The All India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF) has maintained that power reforms should primarily focus on affordability, accessibility, reliability, efficiency and public accountability rather than privatisation and profit maximisation.

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Following a meeting, AIPEF strongly opposed the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, describing the proposed changes as measures aimed at facilitating privatisation rather than genuine structural reforms in the power sector.

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One of the federation’s major concerns is the provision allowing multiple distribution licensees operate in the same geographical area using the same publicly funded distribution network. The AIPEF argues that such a system could enable private companies to select high-paying industrial and commercial consumers while leaving state-owned discoms with domestic, agricultural and rural consumers, many of whom require subsidised or cross-subsidised electricity.

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According to the federation, such a development could further weaken the financial position of public discoms. The AIPEF described parallel licensing as a “backdoor route to privatisation” and opposed proposals for parallel distribution licences in some states.

The federation also questioned whether private companies would make investments proportionate to the benefits they could derive from existing electricity infrastructure.

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Much of the distribution network has been created over nearly seven decades through public funds, Central assistance and state-guaranteed loans.

The federation argued that merely paying wheeling charges for using the existing network may not adequately compensate public utilities for the capital cost, debt burden and interest associated with infrastructure already created.

The federation has called for the appointment of experienced power engineers and technocrats to senior management positions in power corporations. It argued that professionals with technical knowledge and long experience of the electricity sector are better placed to undertake reforms, improve efficiency and strengthen the financial and operational health of public utilities.

The AIPEF said reforms can be implemented effectively by drawing upon the expertise of power-sector technocrats without dismantling the basic public-service framework of state electricity boards and state-owned utilities.

It advocated India-specific reforms that take into account the country’s large rural population, agricultural consumption, varying economic conditions and the public-service obligations of electricity distribution.

The federation has called for the withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, reversal of privatisation of power distribution in any form and strengthening of state-owned power utilities. It maintained that the electricity sector should remain focused on serving consumers and supporting economic development, with reforms aimed at ensuring affordable, reliable, accessible and accountable power rather than maximising private profits.