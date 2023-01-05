Power engineers protest against privatisation

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 4

On a call by the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), power engineers across the nation today held protest meetings in different state capitals and power utility headquarters, including Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Telangana, to demonstrate their support for the three-day strike by Maharashtra joint action committee against privatisation of power distribution sector, claimed VK Gupta, a spokesperson of the AIPEF.

Engineering associations across different states have written to Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister not to allow Adani Power and other parallel licensees to function where Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited is already a licensee, claimed Gupta.

“On the first day of the strike, many thermal units were forced to shut down due to shortage of manpower. About 86,000 employees of state power utilities are on a three-day strike against privatisation of power sector,” VK Gupta said.