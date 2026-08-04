Power engineers, staff to protest privatisation move on August 10

Power engineers and employees across the country will protest privatisation of power sector on August 10.

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A joint convention of central trade unions and farmer organisations has called for nationwide protests on August 10 against the government’s “pro-corporate” policies, repeal of labour laws, MSP for agriculture produce, withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, an end to privatisation of public sector enterprises.

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Shailendra Dubey, chairman of All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), said as per the decision of the National Conference on 29 July, it has been decided to launch a nationwide movement. Electricity engineers and employees across the country will participate in protest with full commitment and unity.

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VK Gupta, media adviser, AIPEF, said the protest call for withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill fits into the wider debate on electricity sector restructuring, efficiency, competition and distribution utilities’ financial stress versus affordability, cross-subsidy and access for farmers and poorer households.