Power staff protest over unmet demands in Patiala, threaten HQ gherao

Hundreds of Powercom employees from across Punjab staged a protest outside the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) headquarters here on Wednesday, raising slogans against the management and the state government over the alleged failure to implement demands agreed upon during earlier meetings.

The activists of the Bijli Mulazim Sangharshsheel Morcha said they had served a 14-day notice to the PSPCL management to resolve their pending issues.

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As part of the agitation, the Powercom employees staged protests with black flags during field visits of the CMD and directors from September 11 to 22 this month.

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The demands raised by the employees include implementation of the Rs 35,400 initial pay scale, application of the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations to employees recruited after July 17, 2020, stopping recovery of special pension-related benefits, counting contractual service under CRA 249/04, 267/11 and 281/13 for pension, seniority and promotions, and restoration of diverted posts.

The other demands include updating roster registers, ending the alleged forced distribution of mobile phones, regularisation/direct contractual engagement of part-time sweepers and contractual workers, direct recruitment of linemen, implementation of equal pay for equal work, release of 18 per cent pending DA instalments, restoration of discontinued allowances and filling vacant posts under direct recruitment and promotion quotas.

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The Morcha activists Avtar Singh Kainth, Dalvir Singh Johal, Harpreet Singh and others warned the employees would gherao the PSPCL headquarters continuously for two days in October if their demands were not addressed immediately.