Home / Patiala / Power staff protest plan to sell assets of PSPCL

Power staff protest plan to sell assets of PSPCL

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:21 AM Jan 07, 2026 IST
A joint action committee of power employees on Tuesday staged a protest against the proposed sale of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited land. They also demanded the scrapping of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, apart from pressing for the setting up of two super critical 800 MW units at the Ropar thermal plant.

The protest was supported by retired employees. Ajaypal Singh Atwal, secretary of the joint action committee, said in a press release that the protests were held in Bathinda and Patiala.

In the statement, the committee said the Punjab Government was planning to sell valuable assets of the PSPCL. They demanded that this “counter-productive” sale should be immediately halted and the land should be used to expand activities of the PSPCL, rather than placing it in the hands of real estate agents.

The committee said the power generation capacity of Punjab was required to be improved and the Centre had already approved the setting up of two new 800MW super critical thermal units at Ropar, and these should be setup. The panel also condemned the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, which will allow private firms to enter the electricity distribution sector.

“The role of the state government will be restricted and the Centre would have direct involvement in the state power sector,” the statement said.

