Power supply to be hit in several parts of Patiala

Patiala, January 8
Owing to urgent repairs of feeder line in SST Nagar, power supply to old Bishan Nagar, New Bishan Nagar, Muslim Colony, SST Nagar, Sundar Nagar and some adjoining areas will be affected on Monday. The power supply is likely be affected from 11 am to 5 pm, said a release by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.
