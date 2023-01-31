Power supply to be hit today

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 30

Electricity supply to areas under the west technical subdivision, including Old Bishan Nagar, New Bishan Nagar, Muslim Colony, SST Nagar and Sundar Nagar, will remain suspended on January 31 due to urgent maintenance work.

Sharing the information today, PSPCL officials said the power was being supplied to these areas through 11 kV SST Nagar feeder. “The department is carrying out necessary maintenance. As such, the areas will witness power outage from 10 am to 5 pm tomorrow,” they added.