Powercom engineers flag shortage of staff

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 24

The PSEB Engineers’ Association has raised concern over an acute staff shortage in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), especially at its thermal power plants.

In a letter to PSPCL management here, the association stated that the state thermal plants were critical for energy security and were required to be run at full capacity during summer. To ensure safe operations and avoid hampering power generation, sufficient qualified technical staff was required on plant premises, they said.

Work hit due to loss of technical expertise Trained staff have been shifted from thermal units to other cadres, causing loss of technical expertise, which has led to risky operations, delayed synchronisation of units and maintenance activities. Ajay Pal Singh Atwal, general secy, PSEB Engineers’ Assn

Ajay Pal Singh Atwal, general secretary of the association, said the power demand in the state had crossed 15,000 MW. He pointed out that trained staff had been shifted out of thermal units to other cadres, causing a loss of technical expertise, which led to risky operations, delayed synchronisation of units and maintenance activities.

“The management is taking disciplinary action against staff without being bothered about the problems being faced by engineers,” the association said.

The power engineers said they should not be held responsible in case of any mishap at the thermal plants due to staff shortage.

They said PSPCL’s in-field staff to address consumer complaints was minimal despite the fact that the number of connections had increased manifold. “The number of complaints these days have increased abnormally. A junior engineer with a skeletal staff of three to four employees is supposed to manage 15 feeders, over 6,000 domestic and commercial connections,” the association said.