Powercom staff to start work-to-rule from today

Members of the PSEB Employees’ Joint Forum burn an effigy amid raising of slogans during a protest against the Powercom management on Tuesday.



Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 13

Members of the PSEB Employees’ Joint Forum, Sirhind, today held a protest in front of the division office against the Powercom management and in support of their demands. They raised slogans against the management and burnt its effigy.

Addressing the protesters, Daljit Singh and other union leaders said even after the completion of the probationary period of assistant lineman recruited under RA No. 295/19, neither their office order was being issued nor they were paid full salary.

He said the union decided to start work-to-rule protest and perform duty for eight hours from June 14. Daljit Singh demanded that the errors of the 2016 scales should be removed, allowances increased, arrears of DA instalments paid, pay band increased and other demands accepted and implemented. He said the union would submit memorandums to all MLAs and ministers from June 24 to July 4. He warned that if the management still did not accept their demands, they would intensify their protest.

Union leaders Swarn Singh, Avtar Singh, Devinder Singh, Mandeep Singh and Jasbir Singh also addressed the protesters.

