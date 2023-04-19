Powercom, Transco workers’ body demands regular jobs

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 18
The Powercom and Transco Contract Workers’ Union today staged a protest outside the Powercom office in support of their demands, particularly to regularise their services.
Flag march on Apr 20
A flag march will be taken out in Jalandhar on April 20 and the Patiala head office will be surrounded on April 25. Jaswinder Singh
Speaking on behalf of the union, Jaswinder Singh said the outsourced workers of Powercom were not being regularised despite requesting and submitting various memorandums to the officials concerned. He said as the government had been ignoring their demands and not paying any heed to their repeated requests, there was great resentment among the outsourced workers.
Jaswinder alleged that fresh recruitments were being done and the outsourced personnel working on government posts were being ignored. He said despite writing several times, no meeting has been arranged with the Chief Minister and no solution has been found to their demands.
Jaswinder said they were forced to stage a protest, which would be further intensified. He said a flag march would be taken out in Jalandhar on April 20 and the Patiala head office will be surrounded on April 25.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
The Investigating Officer has been directed to conclude inve...
India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows
The United States is a distant third, with an estimated popu...
2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’
17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...
India in touch with ‘Quartet', UN to ensure safety of nationals in Sudan
Day after Jaishankar-Siddaramaiah spat, MEA says engaging al...