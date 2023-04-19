Powercom, Transco workers’ body demands regular jobs

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 18

The Powercom and Transco Contract Workers’ Union today staged a protest outside the Powercom office in support of their demands, particularly to regularise their services.

Flag march on Apr 20 A flag march will be taken out in Jalandhar on April 20 and the Patiala head office will be surrounded on April 25. Jaswinder Singh

Speaking on behalf of the union, Jaswinder Singh said the outsourced workers of Powercom were not being regularised despite requesting and submitting various memorandums to the officials concerned. He said as the government had been ignoring their demands and not paying any heed to their repeated requests, there was great resentment among the outsourced workers.

Jaswinder alleged that fresh recruitments were being done and the outsourced personnel working on government posts were being ignored. He said despite writing several times, no meeting has been arranged with the Chief Minister and no solution has been found to their demands.

Jaswinder said they were forced to stage a protest, which would be further intensified. He said a flag march would be taken out in Jalandhar on April 20 and the Patiala head office will be surrounded on April 25.