Punjab pollution board launches waste collection championship in Patiala

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Tuesday launched the “Punjab Plastic Champions Programme”, a school-based multi-layered plastic (MLP) waste collection championship in Government Model Senior Secondary School of Eminence, Pheel Khana, Patiala.

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The programme aims to take plastic waste awareness and segregation to the grassroots.

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MLP and other flexible plastic packaging, such as chips and snack packets, biscuit and confectionery wrappers, noodle packets, sachets, often have limited recycling value and therefore do not find the same recovery pathways as bottles and other high-value plastics. When mixed with general waste, these materials ultimately add to the burden on landfills.

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The initiative has been designed not merely as a short-term collection drive, but as an effort to build segregation and responsible waste-management habits among children at an early age. The programme is being implemented in partnership with the Punjab Plastic Waste Management Society (PPWMS) and Mera Patiala Main Hee Sawara (MPMHS), a local NGO. The launch event witnessed participation from representatives of more than 20 schools, including NSS/Eco-Club coordinators, teachers and students, with active support from the District Education Department, Patiala, including Dr Ravinderpal Singh, Deputy DEO, Patiala.

Speaking at the launch, Reena Gupta, Chairperson, PPCB, said: “This is a flagship model initiative through which we want to demonstrate that meaningful environmental behaviour change can begin in our schools. I am highly encouraged by the enthusiasm of the students and schools participating today, and I believe that if Patiala’s children make this programme a success, it can become an example for other states as well.”