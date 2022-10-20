PPCB, Punjabi University hold rally on paddy straw management

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 19

Punjabi University, Patiala and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) held a rally and seminar on the university campus to spread awareness regarding proper management of paddy straw on Wednesday. Adarsh Pal Wig, Chairman, PPCB, present on the occasion said the paddy straw should be managed through in-situ or ex-situ management techniques instead of burning it in the open.

Chief Agriculture Officer Harinder Singh said the volunteers should inform people in villages about the availability of machines provided by the government for management of paddy straw. The farmers can make use of the i-kheti application and can contact 86999-84423.