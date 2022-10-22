PPS celebrates Founder’s Day, Governor presides over function

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 21

Punjab Public School, Nabha, on Friday celebrated its 62nd Founder’s Day. Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the Chairman of the School Board of Governors, was the chief guest.

Purohit took the salute and inspected the Guard of Honour. Headmaster Dr. DC Sharma conducted the assembly, and presented the school report.

Pritam Singh Gill was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award and the award of Roll of Honour was conferred on Suman Kant Munjal, an alumnus of PPS Nabha of the 1969 batch. President’s Championship Trophy for the year 2020 was lifted by Jumna House.

Junior school boys put up a grand aerobics display. The school band put up an immaculate performance. PPS riders stole the show with their splendid performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Purohit complimented the staff and students for putting up an excellent show. He said he was impressed with the highly disciplined and talented students of the school. He appealed to them to aim higher to carve a niche for themselves.