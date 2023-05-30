PPS Nabha boys lift CISCE zonal athletics trophies in Patiala

Patiala, May 29
Athletes of Punjab Public School (PPS), Nabha, registered a thumping win at the CISCE Zonal Athletics Meet, organised at Kaintal School, Patiala. Over 275 athletes from nine different schools of Chandigarh Zone participated in various track and field events in the sub-junior, junior and senior categories.
The U-19 and U-17 boys’ teams from PPS lifted the championship trophies, while the U-14 boys’ team bagged the runner-up trophy.
They won a total of 79 medals — 38 gold, 26 silver and 15 bronze.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table
22 detained ahead of minister’s first visit since clashes br...
Monsoon may be below normal
Forecast for rainfall, thunderstorm over next 3-4 days
Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public
Passersby mute spectators in delhi; suspect held
12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya
Duped after being promised jobs in Dubai