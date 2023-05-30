PPS Nabha boys lift CISCE zonal athletics trophies in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 29

Athletes of Punjab Public School (PPS), Nabha, registered a thumping win at the CISCE Zonal Athletics Meet, organised at Kaintal School, Patiala. Over 275 athletes from nine different schools of Chandigarh Zone participated in various track and field events in the sub-junior, junior and senior categories.

The U-19 and U-17 boys’ teams from PPS lifted the championship trophies, while the U-14 boys’ team bagged the runner-up trophy.

They won a total of 79 medals — 38 gold, 26 silver and 15 bronze.