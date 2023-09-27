PPS Nabha hockey players shine in tourney

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 26

The boys of PPS Nabha took part in the CISCE (under-14, 17, and 19) Regional Hockey Tournaments held at Moga. They stood third in all three categories. Headmaster Dr DC Sharma complimented the efforts of the players and Coach Navjot Singh. He expressed the hope that the standards will go even higher in the future.

