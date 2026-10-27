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Home / Patiala / PPS-Nabha named Punjab’s best co-ed boarding school

PPS-Nabha named Punjab’s best co-ed boarding school

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:20 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Headmaster Dr DC Sharma receives the award.
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The Punjab Public School, Nabha, has been recognised as India’s No 2 and Punjab’s No 1 in the co-ed boarding schools category at the Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) Awards 2026-27. The ceremony was held in New Delhi.

Receiving the award, Headmaster Dr DC Sharma said the achievement was a matter of pride for the entire Punjab Public School family. He expressed his gratitude to Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh, and Chairman of the Board of Governors, as well as to the Board Members for their guidance at every step.

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He said he was also grateful to the staff, students and parents of the Punjab Public School, crediting their collective efforts and unwavering support for the school’s continued achievements. The recognition, he added, reflects the shared commitment of the Punjab Public School community to upholding high standards of education and fostering the holistic development of students.

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