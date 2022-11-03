PPS Nabha shine in athletics meet

Tribune News Service

Nabha, November 2

The 57th All India IPSC (U-19) Athletic Championship for Boys & Girls, on Wednesday, came to an end at Punjab Public School (PPS), Nabha. Over 500 athletes from 25 prestigious public schools of the country took part in the 3-day event showing exemplary sportsmanship.

Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Minister for Local Government, presided over the closing ceremony. Dr Nijjar is also the alumnus of PPS, Nabha.

In boys’ section, PPS lifted the IPSC Athletic Trophy while The Doon School, Dehradun finished runners-up. In the girls’ section, MNSS, Rai lifted the IPSC Athletic Trophy. The Lawrence School, Ooty was runners-up.