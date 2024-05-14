Preneet files nomination papers, holds roadshow

Patiala, May 12
Facing protests by farmers, four-time MP and BJP candidate for the Patiala LS seat Preneet Kaur launched her poll campaign with a roadshow from Sherewalan Gate to Qila Chowk after filing her nomination papers.
Accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Sunil Jakhar and general secretary Anil Sarin, Preneet Kaur covered the entire route in a special vehicle amid slogans of “Patiale da bharosa Preneet Kaur” and “Assi rishta nibhawange, Preneet Kaur nu jitawange”, “Phir ek baar, Modi sarkar”, etc.
People had made up their mind and the BJP would come out as the single largest party and form the government again, she said while addressing the gathering.
The Assam CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the impossible possible by revoking Article 370.
“He is now asking for 400-plus seats to ensure a developed Bharat. People of Punjab have seen through the charade of the Congress and AAP, which are partners in Haryana and Delhi and opponents here. They will not waste their votes on either of them,” said Sarma.
In a scathing attack on the incumbent AAP government, Jakhar contrasted the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab with the safety and security people enjoyed during former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder’s rule.
