Preneet Kaur inaugurates Arya Girls Sr Sec School building

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 25

Member of Parliament Preneet Kaur today inaugurated the newly-renovated building of Arya Girls Senior Secondary School here.

Speaking to mediapersons, Patiala Member of Parliament said, “The school was in a bad shape when Capt Amarinder Singh-led government took over the reins. With consistent efforts of the previous government, my daughter Jai Inder Kaur and the staff, the school got a complete facelift.”

Preneet Kaur dedicated the newly-renovated building to people of the area and said, “The staff of the school is highly knowledgeable and hardworking and I’m sure that they will keep on working hard to produce great talent as the children are our future.”