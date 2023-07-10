Preneet Kaur takes stock of affected areas

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 9

Member of Parliament Preneet Kaur today took stock of the rain-affected areas here. She visited areas near Badi Nadi, including Sanjay Colony and Ghalori Gate.

Talking to the media after visiting various areas in the city, the MP said, “It’s saddening to see that the incessant rain over the past two or three days has wrought havoc across the country. In the city also, many areas have been badly affected by the rain. I visited a few of these areas to take stock of the situation today. I have directed the administration to quickly address the problem of waterlogging by using suction pumps.”

Preneet Kaur further said, “I also visited Badi Nadi, the level of which is rising due to the continuous showers. I urge the people living nearby to help out the administration in evacuating the area and getting to safe shelters.”

Asked about the government’s preparedness to handle this situation, the MP said, “Waterlogging at so many places in the city has completely exposed the unpreparedness of the administration in handling this situation. Alerts regarding heavy rain had come so many days ago and yet the government failed to take any preventive measures.

“Earlier, water used to only accumulate for 15-20 minutes in the city as proper regular cleaning of the Jacob drain used to be done during our regime. Failure to do so has resulted in a massive waterlogging this time causing great distress to the people of Patiala,” she said.