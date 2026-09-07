Preparations for Ramlila in full swing at Jodian Bhattian Chowk in Patiala

It is an annual custom for many in the city to participate in Ramlila, which culminates with the burning of Ravana’s effigy on Dussehra to mark victory of good over evil. The traditional Ramlila that has been part of the festival season has taken on a new avatar with the help of technological advancements here at the Jodian Bhattian Chowk, with artistes rehearsing for over a month in advance to perform the epic.

Under the leadership of Varun Jindal, president, the Jodian Bhattian Royal Youth Club and Shri Ramlila Management Committee have intensified preparations for Ramlila 2026. Local youth have begun rehearsals to play various characters, aiming to present the scenes of Ramlila in a grand manner. This year, Ramlila is being directed by the noted director Mohan Kamboj alongside his son Kuntal Kamboj.

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Jindal stated like every year, a grand Ramlila will be held at Jodian Bhattian Chowk. The event will run from October 11 till October 20, culminating on the day of Dussehra. On October 20, the festival of Dussehra will be celebrated with the burning of the effigy of Ravana. He shared that in the Jodian Bhattian Chowk Ramlila, male roles are portrayed by men, while female roles are performed by women.

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The final cast portraying the life of Lord Rama was selected through multiple rounds of auditions. “Special focus is being given to modern technology, impressive stage design, refined acting and impactful execution to make this year’s production grander than before. Furthermore, Jodian Bhattian Chowk will be decorated to resemble Ayodhya Nagari. Jindal appealed to the residents of Patiala to attend the event along with their children”.

Over the years, the traditional Ramlila has been making way for new-age technology and changes in dialogue delivery. Once considered the domain of men, the event has started seeing participation from women.

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“Over 30 artistes are part of the event,” said chief organiser Varun Jindal who is himself essaying the role of Bhagwan Parshuram.

Organisers said enactment had undergone a sea change over the years. Jindal said, “The time spent in enactment has changed over the years. We were the first to introduce women’s participation in 2015. Earlier, women’s roles were played by men.”