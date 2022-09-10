Prime properties under Vigilance scanner

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, September 9

The state Vigilance Bureau has launched an inquiry into an alleged misappropriation of funds in development of showrooms and colonies in Patiala.

On a complaint, the office has written to the Patiala Municipal Corporation (MC), demanding details of a slew of prime properties. A letter in the regard has been sent by the Patiala unit of the department to the MC Commissioner, a copy of which is in the possession of Chandigarh Tribune.

The MC has been asked to provide details of the construction of showrooms at various prime places, including Sanouri Adda, six shops near Mai Ji Di Sran, a commercial building on a park land on Bhupindra Road, a seven-storey building on Bhupindra Road and other similar constructions at Adalat Bazaar and railway crossing number 22.

The department has demanded the details of 16 various colonies developed in Patiala, including one each on the Sirhind road and on the Sanour road.

A number of other properties, including showrooms on the Kheri Gujran road, a showroom on Bhupindra Road, a petrol pump in the city and over 20 to 25 commercial buildings at Anand Bazaar, are also under the Vigilance lens.

For years, local councillors have been levelling allegations of such illegal practices carried out in the city and outside. Two councillors had recently filed complaints to the Vigilance Bureau.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said his office had received the letter demanding details of construction of various properties and colonies. He said, “We are collecting the record and will submit it to the department at the earliest.”