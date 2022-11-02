Principal Secretary visits grain market, finds discrepancies

Tribune News Service

Rajpura/Patiala, November 1

Coming down hard on those indulging in malpractices, Principal Secretary of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rahul Bhandari took action against the staff concerned of a procurement agency and an arthiya after discovering discrepancies in the procurement process.

The Principal Secretary had reached Rajpura to review administrative arrangements made by the Punjab Government under the leadership of the Chief Minister for a smooth procurement of paddy.

Rahul Bhandari said the government had issued strict instructions to ensure that farmers should not face any problems in the mandis. He added the procurement had been completed to the extent of 70 per cent, but he would still continue visiting the mandis to ensure uninterrupted procurement of the remaining produce.

He said action had been taken against the staff and the arthiya after the discrepancies of procuring the paddy in sacks with high humidity and without cleanliness in Rajpura were detected. Before the start of milling in shellers from November 15, all units will be inspected rigorously, added the Principal Secretary.

DC Sakshi Sawhney, SDM Sanjeev Kumar, Deputy Director, Food Supplies, Manish Narula; and District Food and Civil Supplies Controller Ravinder Kaur were also present.