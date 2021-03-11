Private van operators defy school vahan scheme with impunity

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, May 14

In the face of no regular vigil by the district administration and agencies concerned, vans and buses of private schools continue to cram with children. Experts say this is clearly a violation of the Safe School Vahan Scheme (SSVS).

However, the administration dared not take any action, especially against prominent schools. It has been learnt that wards of bureaucrats, politicians and activists study in these prominent schools cock a snook to the Safe School Vahan Scheme. The Tribune visited a few prominent schools in the city and found that private van operators are blatantly violating the provisions of the SVSS.

To give a go-by to SSVS, majority of the private schools have shrugged off their responsibilities by not extending the bus facilities to the wards. Consequently, parents have to send their kids in auto-rickshaws and private vans.

Experts informed that even the private school vans, hired by the parents, are obliged to follow the SVSS through a ‘transport committee’ headed by the principal.

Under SSVS, a district-level inter-departmental committee — under the chairmanship of Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) — is supposed to meet once a month and evolve an action plan to ensure the compliance of the provisions.

Meanwhile, the District Child Protection Officer, Harpreet Kaur Sandhu, nodal officer to implement the scheme, said they had been conducting inspections of school buses parked inside the school premises regularly. “In last few weeks, we have issued 13 challans for the violations of the scheme in three blocks of the district. In the coming days, surprise checks will be conducted,” Sandhu said.

Naman Marken, Regional Transport Authority(RTA), said, “We have been conducting regular inspections. I will ask officials concerned to conduct more inspections of vehicles ferrying schoolchildren.”