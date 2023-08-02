Probe against building branch officials pending

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 1

A probe against two inspectors of the MC building branch, who have been chargesheeted for allegedly failing to act against illegal constructions in the city, is still pending at the level of the Local Government Department.

The MC had chargesheeted the two inspectors in March.

Residents have been complaining against officials of the MC building branch for their failure to act against buildings constructed in violation of norms. The residents also accuse building inspectors and town planners of demanding bribes to let them off the hook for violation of building bylaws.

After keeping a lackadaisical approach towards violations in construction of buildings for a long time, the MC had finally chargesheeted two municipal inspectors in March. The MC directed the officials to submit their responses in relation to the allegations of failure to act against illegal constructions.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the matter was pending at the level of the Local Government Department. “We had submitted the matter at the disposal of the department, which then sought their responses in relation to the allegations. Further steps will be taken as per the department’s directions,” he said.