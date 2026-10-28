The Municipal Corporation has started the process to allot shops to tenants under the Punjab Government’s recently launched ‘Meri Dukan Mere Naam’ scheme. Hundreds of shopkeepers in Patiala who operate rented municipal shops can benefit from the scheme.

To become eligible, a shopkeeper must have been operating from the property concerned for at least 12 years. A shopkeeper running a business from a rented property measuring up to 50 sq yard can become owner of the shop.

Advertisement

“The forms for the scheme have been made available and the eligible shopkeepers can submit forms to the corporation authorities,” said a senior MC functionary.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the Punjab Government had launched the ‘Meri Dukan Mere Naam’ scheme, enabling shopkeepers operating from rented properties owned by urban local bodies to acquire ownership of shops by paying prescribed charges.

The scheme is available across 116 urban local bodies in the state.

Advertisement

In Patiala, there are hundreds of properties owned by local bodies that are either embroiled in litigation or whose tenants are not paying rent. Under the scheme, the beneficiaries have been divided into three categories based on income slabs.