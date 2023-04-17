Proclaimed offender lands in police net

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 16

The Sirhind police have arrested a person absconding from a Fatehgarh Sahib court. The suspect has been identified as Iqbal Mohammad, a resident of Morinda.

ASI Manjeet Singh said Mohammad did not attend the court proceedings in a cheque bounce case filed against him, therefore, he was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the court on February 9.

The suspect was arrested and presented in the court and sent to judicial custody.