Project conceived, started during my tenure, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Patiala, May 16

Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann should start inaugurating something of his own making and not claim the credit for what the previous government has done.

Reacting to Mann’s inauguration of the new bus stand here today, Captain Amarinder said the project was started during his time and was completed now. “It is fine that as the Chief Minister inaugurated the bus stand in Patiala, which was started during my time, but he should also be doing something at his own level instead of claiming credit for what our government did,” the former CM said. He added that this was just one of the many examples where the AAP government had been trying to take credit for what the previous government did. He said the current government was yet to get out of the fake rhetoric of change and progress as there was nothing visible on the ground.

Was dream project of Capt, says Jai Inder Kaur

Addressing the media, Jai Inder Kaur said, “This bus stand was the dream project of Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh and started during his tenure in October 2020. The project was started with the aim of easing congestion in the city. The project had an initial budget of Rs 60.97 crore and later additional funds of Rs 6.10 crore were provided by the CM for the construction of a connecting bridge.”

She expressed disappointment with the current AAP government, accusing it of betraying the people of the state.

Former Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu, who switched sides last year, said: “Captain Amarinder during his last tenure as CM gave the city major projects, totalling over Rs 1,200 crore, including the new bus stand and canal-based water project.”

District BJP president KK Malhotra was also present. Meanwhile, AAP leaders claimed the local BJP unit was full of turncoats who did nothing for the city when they were in power and were now staking claim to projects that they couldn’t finish during their tenure.