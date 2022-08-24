Promotion denied: Committee meets 8 disgruntled professors

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 23

A two-member committee comprising Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Director, Education Department (Colleges), and Prof Jaspal Singh, Vice Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, today visited Punjabi University and met eight assistant and associate professors whose promotion under the career advancement scheme (CAS) was rejected recently.

The committee was formed by the state government after receipt of complaints from the professors.

A faculty member, whose promotion had been rejected, said they had submitted their representations, bio-data, brief score and achievements along with decisions of two similar cases decided in the high courts of Prayagraj (erstwhile Allahabad) and Rajasthan during the meeting.

Faculty members said they were properly heard by the committee. However, they expressed resentment that the heads of their departments or faculty deans were also present in the meeting, which should not have been allowed. They added, “We demand that the committee should take the decision at the earliest and get it implemented. Already, there has been a delay of two months since the June 21 Syndicate meeting when the promotions were rejected.”

Meanwhile, another faculty member on the campus raised questions on the committee and said, “The VC of the GNDU is already facing a Vigilance inquiry. How will he inquire into the matter?”

Prof Jaspal Singh later said, “There is no inquiry. The Vigilance has only asked questions, which we have answered. Also, the government has formed the committee to inquire into the promotion matter. They can remove me if they feel like it.”

Gupta said the faculty members had submitted requests and complaints to the Department of Higher Education against the rejection of promotion. “Thereafter, a committee was formed to probe it. We met the faculty members concerned. A report will be submitted to the government.”