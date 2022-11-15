Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by civic body

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 14

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has begun issuing orders to seal various commercial establishments in the city over their failure to deposit property tax.

The corporation’s property tax wing, which has been facing difficulties in achieving their targets of collecting property tax for years, has sent notices to the owners. The MC has served notices on 24 establishments so far.

There are nearly 1.06 lakh property tax units in the city. Of these, 25,000 have been exempted from property tax submission.

An official said the department had sent notices to tax defaulters two weeks ago. “A number of them have started depositing the tax amounts. Now the office will start sealing properties of the defaulters,” an official said.

The commercial establishments are divided into three categories — A, B and C. Of these, the corporation has identified 5,237 defaulter properties under the category A. Around 200 of these have been issued demand notices.

An official said after they are issued a notice, the owners have a week’s time to submit the pending amounts.

“The MC team will soon be sealing four commercial establishments as they failed to deposit the amounts in the given window,” an official said.

The owners are required to submit the property tax, arrears, penalty and interest. “Now with the ongoing sealing drive, the owners will also have to pay sealing charges as applicable on a daily basis,” an MC official said.