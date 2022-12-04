Property dealer booked for encroachment on govt land

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 3

The police have registered a case against a property dealer, Bhopal Singh, and a few unidentified persons after they allegedly tried to encroach on the property of Government College for Girls.

According to the college authorities, the suspects were trying to demolish the wall adjoining the girls’ hostel on the college campus today. “When the college watchman raised an alarm, the suspects fled the spot, but they returned in the evening at 6.45 pm and tried installing an iron gate at the site,” an official said.

“We have registered a case against Bhopal Singh following a complaint filed by the college watchman. Since it is a government property, no one has the right to damage the property and carry out any construction at the site,” the police said.