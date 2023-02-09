Property tax: MC collects Rs 2.6 cr dues from PSPCL

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 8

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has collected Rs 2.6 crore as property tax from Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). In a first, the civic body has reached a collection of Rs 20 crore in a year.

MC officials said the office had been sending notices to defaulters asking them to deposit their property tax dues. “Many offices and the owners of private properties have failed to deposit their dues. Therefore, we started sending them notices directing them to deposit the outstanding tax amounts,” said an MC official.

Officials said among others, the PSPCL was yet to pay Rs 4,13,45,426. “Notices were issued to the office after which the corporation deposite an amount of Rs 2.6 crore. The office is yet to deposit the remaining amount,” said Raminder Singh, Superintendent (property tax), MC, Patiala.

Officials said with this, the MC collected Rs 20 crore as property tax against the year’s target of Rs 15 crore.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “The civic body has prepared lists of property tax defaulters and is sending them notices.”