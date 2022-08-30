Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 29

The Municipal Corporation’s proposal to allow residents develop their private land within the walled city as parking space without passing of construction plans is awaiting government response.

Residents have been facing parking issues and road congestion for years’ altogether.

Meanwhile, after years of residents’ complaints regarding lack of parking space, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has mooted a proposal to shift car bazaar at Chhoti Baradari to other place.

While a number of other initiatives, including relocation of street vendors to designated sites and removing temporary and permanent encroachments outside private premises have started, the MC has failed to remove congestion on city roads.

Mayor Sanjeev Sharma said, “We have sent a proposal to the government to allow residents develop their land within the walled city as parking spaces without getting clearance for construction plans. There is hardly any vacant space within the walled city where residents can park their vehicles. Those having such space will benefit from parking of vehicles on their sites. It will reduce parking issues in some areas.”

Officials said the MC wanted to use the government land measuring over 3,000 square yard, adjacent Leela Bhawan, and the DC residence for parking of vehicles, but it was not allowed.

“There is a designated commercial marketplace and a car bazaar at Choti Baradari. People running car bazaar have encroached on public land. We have decided to shift car bazaar to other place. Besides, the truck union illegally parks vehicles on the MC land, near Gurudwara Dukhniwaran Sahib. This also causes traffic congestion on the adjacent road. The truck union has to be shifted to another place,” said MC officials.

Another proposal of the MC to allow use of various public places within the walled city for parking of vehicles during off-hours is also awaited.

The Corporation wants to use space available at the SBI branch, Sheranwala Gate, Top Khana Gate, Ghas Mandi School, Pheel Khana School, Government School, Anardana Chowk and the Government School, Sanouri Gate, for vehicle parking.

Also, the MC wants to use 14.2 acre land owned by the Improvement Trust, adjacent to Kedarnath Temple, the space at the District Court Complex and dera land, near the AC Market, for parking of vehicles.